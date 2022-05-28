OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of KIDS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 58,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,742. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $229,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

