Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.04.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $140,765.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,557 shares of company stock worth $304,575.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,427,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 716.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 821,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.23% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

