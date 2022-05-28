Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.29.

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE:OSK opened at $92.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $85.39 and a twelve month high of $133.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Oshkosh by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

