OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $66.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $673.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group (Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OTC Markets Group (OTCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.