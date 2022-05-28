Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.14. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

PANL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 465,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $6.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 261,454 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

