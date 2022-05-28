Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Passage Bio Inc. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company’s principal product includes GM1 gangliosidosis, frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease which is in clinical stage. Passage Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

PASG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter worth about $15,529,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 373,532 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in Passage Bio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,915,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

