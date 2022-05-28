PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

In related news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $65,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,421 shares of company stock worth $3,871,704 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $77.99 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

