Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

