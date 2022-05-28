PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the April 30th total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PEDEVCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 968,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,382. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.96.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. PEDEVCO had a negative net margin of 172.08% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

In other news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

