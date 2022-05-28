Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,320,000 shares, an increase of 88.2% from the April 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PBA. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

