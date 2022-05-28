Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 88.8% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.9 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRF opened at $12.81 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

PEGRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

