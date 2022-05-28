Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the April 30th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Permianville Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.