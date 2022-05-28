Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) will post $130.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $112.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $525.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $552.49 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 759,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

