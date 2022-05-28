Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PILBF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.85.

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

