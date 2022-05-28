Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,500 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the April 30th total of 728,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PILBF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Pilbara Minerals has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.85.
Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilbara Minerals (PILBF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.