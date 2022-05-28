Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 249,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.05.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

