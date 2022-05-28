Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PME remained flat at $$1.02 on Friday. 249,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PME. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

