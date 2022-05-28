Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:PME remained flat at $$1.02 on Friday. 249,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -1.09. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.
