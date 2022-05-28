Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $73.60 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

