Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$27.90 million for the quarter.
