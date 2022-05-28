Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to post $7.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.75. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $18.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.80 to $21.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Pool has a 1-year low of $377.52 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Pool by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

