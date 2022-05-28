Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) versus Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Head to Head Analysis

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) and Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million 1.27 $5.99 million N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers $1.46 billion 0.91 -$88.94 million N/A N/A

Portillo’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitchells & Butlers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mitchells & Butlers 0 1 4 0 2.80

Portillo’s presently has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 144.08%. Given Portillo’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than Mitchells & Butlers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s N/A -4.17% -1.24% Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Portillo’s beats Mitchells & Butlers on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, property management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 25, 2021, it operated 1,732 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

