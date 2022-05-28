Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the April 30th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Precipio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precipio by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63,411 shares during the period. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precipio alerts:

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $1.16 on Friday. Precipio has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.