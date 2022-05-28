Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 278,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 565,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,378 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

