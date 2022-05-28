Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Short Interest Update

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Principal Solar stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Principal Solar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Principal Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

