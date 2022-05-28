Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of USMC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $902,000.

