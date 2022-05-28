Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of USMC opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $44.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.