Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,100,000 after acquiring an additional 35,125,695 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,332,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 494,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 188,876 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.
USMC stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $44.79.
