Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp. II, is based in BARRANQUILLA, Colombia. “
PROC stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. Procaps Group has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Procaps Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
