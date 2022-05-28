Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the April 30th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Profire Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James upped their price objective on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

