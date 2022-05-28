Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.68.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

