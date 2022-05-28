ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQRR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,698,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,039,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,569,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EQRR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,837. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $56.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.