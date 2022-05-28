ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Update

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EQRR traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 23,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,837. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $56.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,776,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000.

