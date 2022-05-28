Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the April 30th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 27,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $179,202.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 216,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,392.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 34,485 shares of company stock valued at $225,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Psychemedics in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Psychemedics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Psychemedics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PMD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,697. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Psychemedics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Psychemedics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.46%.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opiates, such as heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine and Fentanyl.

