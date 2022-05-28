PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Announces Dividend of $0.34 (OTCMKTS:ADOOY)

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADOOY opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy producer in coal, energy, utilities, and supporting infrastructure sectors in Indonesia. The company operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. It provides coal mining and trading, mining contracting, quarrying, ship loading, mining support services, transportation, coal handling and barging, terminal handling, seaport, agriculture, power plant, trading, warehousing and transportation support, and water and mud treatment services.

