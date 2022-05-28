PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after buying an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 1,428,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 1,046,290 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,576,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PCT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.12. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

