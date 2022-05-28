Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.75. 1,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXSAP Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

