QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QHSLab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of USAQ opened at $0.40 on Friday. QHSLab has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

