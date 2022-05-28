Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.04. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $134.27 and a fifty-two week high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

