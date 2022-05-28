QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 155,600 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,717,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuantumScape alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $2,849,088.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 6,369,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,110,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.