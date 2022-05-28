Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in May

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the April 30th total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.87. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $183.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.