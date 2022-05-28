Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Resource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

QRHC opened at $4.42 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a PE ratio of -49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource ( NASDAQ:QRHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 44,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $219,946.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,198.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $203,093.09. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,464,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,581,979.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 136,519 shares of company stock worth $733,281 over the last 90 days. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Quest Resource by 12.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $73,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 1.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 191,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 93.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,609 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

