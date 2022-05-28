Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Quhuo stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 17,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

