Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Quhuo stock remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Friday. 17,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
About Quhuo (Get Rating)
Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.
