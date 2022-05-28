Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the April 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quhuo by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Quhuo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quhuo stock remained flat at $$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 17,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,766. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Quhuo has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

