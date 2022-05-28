Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS QIFTF remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

