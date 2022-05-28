Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in May

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS QIFTF remained flat at $$0.85 on Friday. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.
Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quorum Information Technologies (QIFTF)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.