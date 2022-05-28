Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 94.8% in May

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

