Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

