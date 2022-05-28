Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Head to Head Survey

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randstad and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.15 billion 0.36 $908.62 million $2.58 10.93 IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 52.72 -$32.55 million ($0.05) -3.80

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Randstad and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 1 5 2 0 2.13 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Randstad currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.75%. Given Randstad’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Randstad is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Randstad and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.18% 18.42% 8.21% IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,034.13% -151.89% -133.74%

Volatility & Risk

Randstad has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randstad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

