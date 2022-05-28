Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 20,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,025. The firm has a market cap of $268.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.40). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

