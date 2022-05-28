Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.07.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $99.19 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after buying an additional 1,374,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

