RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $16.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.57. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after buying an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,614,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

