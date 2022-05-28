Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,733. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
