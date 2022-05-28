Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Down 40.7% in May

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 77,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:RCRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,814. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Recruiter.com Group had a negative return on equity of 208.02% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Recruiter.com Group to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.